APEAPCET results to be declared in Vijayawada today
The results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCET-2022) will be announced by Higher Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana in Vijayawada on Tuesday.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur Vice-Chancellor and APEAPCET-2022 Chairman G. Ranga Janardhan and Convener M. Vijaya Kumar said on Monday that the results would be released at 11 a.m. in the presence of Principal Secretary of Higher Education J. Syamala Rao and A.P. State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy.
