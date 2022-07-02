APCPS employees planning a Million March on September 1

APCP employees plan to hold a massive meeting in Srikakulam on July 24 and a Million March on September 1 in Vijayawada to demand restoration of old pension system

Andhra Pradesh Contributory Pension Scheme Employees’ Association is planning to hold a massive meeting in Srikakulam on July 24 and a Million March on September 1 in Vijayawada to step up pressure on the government for the restoration of old pension system which was implemented till the Year 2003.

Association leaders Ganta Srinivasa Rao, R. Siva Kumar, Sailada Appala Naidu, K. Dhanunjaya and others have been visiting all government offices to garner the support of CPS employees for the public meeting to be held on July 24 in the name of 'Dharma Porata Sabha'.

"We visited nearly 50 government offices in the last few days in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram and other places to explain the action plan and seek the support of each and every employee. The response is good,.” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

He said that around two lakh employees would not have any social security after their retirement since they would get a meager pension under CPS.

“The government is dilly dallying over the issue by appointing committees instead of resolving the issue. That is why we planned a Million March and Dharma Porata Sabha,” said Mr. Siva Kumar.