APCO seals deal with Amazon

The Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) and Amazon have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote and sell the former’s handloom products.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that the agreement would benefit the APCO immensely. It would help in creating an international market for handloom products. Around 104 types of handloom products would be marketed by Amazon. Saris, towels, lungies, dhoties, chunni/dupattas, dress materials, bedsheets, napkins were among the APCO products that have been listed on Amazon.

The products were certified by the APCO and recognised by the government of Andhra Pradesh. The major benefits of this agreement are that the APCO will be charged one of the lowest commissions — 8 % — in the e-commerce space. In the case of other products it was 15 %, he added.