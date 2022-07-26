Andhra Pradesh: APCC stages protest against questioning of Sonia Gandhi
Centre on a witch-hunt, allege leaders
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) members staged a protest on Tuesday against the questioning of AICC president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The party leaders sat on a dharna, accusing the Centre of launching a political witch-hunt against Ms. Gandhi.
APCC president Sake Sailajanath said that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra was giving jitters to the BJP leaders.
“The Gandhis are being targeted and false cases being slapped as they are fighting against the spiralling prices of essential commodities. The Congress workers would not be cowed down by the BJP, which is resorting to vendetta politics,” he said.
The Congress leadership asked the PCCs to hold peaceful protests near Gandhi statues or at places of historical importance.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.