APCC president files caveat in Supreme Court on SEC case

APCC working president Sk. Mastan Vali has filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court, requesting it not to pass any order related to the Special Leave Petition (SLP) likely to be moved by the State government against the High Court order on the A.P. Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Ordinance (No.5 of 2020).

The petitioner’s advocate, N. Srinivasa Rao, has appealed to the apex court not to pass any order without giving a notice and listening to them in the matter, as the State government is preparing to challenge the verdict in the aforementioned case.

Mr. Mastan Vali was one of the persons who had questioned the validity of the ordinance, which resulted in the premature termination of the services of N. Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) and appointment of retired judge of the Madras High Court V. Kanagaraj in his place.

Chief Justice of the A.P. High Court Justice J.K. Maheswari and Justice M. Satyanarayana struck down the impugned ordinance and ordered that Mr. Ramesh Kumar be reinstated with immediate effect.