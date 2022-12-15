APCC president extends support to Amaravati farmers’ protest against three-capital move

December 15, 2022 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Expressing solidarity with the Amaravati farmers who are heading to New Dehli to take their protest against the three-capital move by the State government to the national capital from December 17, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on December 15 (Thursday) visited the Vijayawada railway station, along with a team of party leaders and workers.

Waving a green flag towards the bogie occupied by the Amaravati farmers, Mr. Rudra Raju said that the Congress had been in favour of Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. “The farmers from Amaravati region have been protesting for the last three years for a just cause and the Congress extends support to them,” said the APCC president.

The farmers had met Mr. Rudra Raju, seeking the party’s support after he took charge as the new president of the APCC.