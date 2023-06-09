HamberMenu
A.P. to get 54.8 tmcft from Tungabhadra Dam in 2023-24 water year

June 09, 2023 06:31 am | Updated 06:31 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The first Water Review Meeting of Tungabhadra Inter-State Irrigation Reservoir at the Superintending Engineers’ level was held online on Thursday for the preparation of the Draft Working Table for the Operation of Tungabhadra Reservoir for the water year 2023-24.

A meeting with the SEs of T.B. Dam, Munirabad, T.B. High Level Main Canal, Anantapur, and Low Level Canal Kurnool was held and it was estimated that total abstraction of water in the Tungabhadra Reservoir for water year 2023-24 was likely to be 175 tmcft.

The allocation tentatively made for Karnataka is 114.732 tmcft, Andhra Pradesh 54.895 tmcft and Telangana 5.374 tmcft. Out of the allocation for Andhra Pradesh, HLMC will get 26.828 tmcft and the LLC 19.811 tmcft.

