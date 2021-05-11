A.P. Telugu Academy to function from Tirupati

A building allotted by TTD at Tummalagunta will serve as its headquarters

The Andhra Pradesh Telugu Academy is all set to function from Tummalagunta in Tirupati as its headquarters. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has allotted a building to the academy.

Academy chairperson Dr. Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvati had written to the TTD, seeking allotment of a building with all facilities free of cost and the TTD allotted a two-storeyed building, along with a godown, to the Academy for three years at a licence fee of ₹10,000 a month.

Though the allotment was made last year, the academy could not take possession of the building owing to non-sanctioning of funds and non-compliance of certain formalities by the academy. According to TTD rules, it is mandatory on the part of the licensee to take possession of the allotted premises within 15 days of the receipt of orders and pay the licence fees for six months, besides executing a deed.

With the delay in sanctioning of funds, Dr. Parvati sought time for the payment of security deposit of ₹60,000 towards the licence fee and permit them take possession of the premises in the meantime.

The TTD feared that exemption in the case would turn into a precedence to others. It also found that the letter didn’t carry any specific mentioning of the date or period for tendering the security deposit which would attract objections during the annual audit.

The TTD, after discussing the issue at length, permitted the academy to pay the security deposit at a latter date with a rider that it be deposited within six months from the date of occupation of the building and also collect the licence fee from November last.

The plans of the academy to organise a grand inauguration of its headquarters has been dampened in view of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.