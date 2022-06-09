A.P. taking steps to ensure 24-hour quality power supply: Vijayanand

Expedite commissioning of thermal and green energy projects, he tells officials

K. Vijayanand taking charge as Special Chief Secretary (energy), at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Senior IAS officer K. Vijayanand assumed charge as Special Chief Secretary (energy) at Vidyut Soudha here on Thursday.

On the occasion, Mr. Vijayanand said the power sector should be resilient, both in terms of finances and infrastructure, in order to meet the growing demand for electricity.

He said, keeping in view the likelihood of another episode of coal and power shortage in the months to come, the government was taking steps to overcome the critical situation and continue to ensure 24x7 quality and reliable power supply and meet the future needs.

He exhorted the power utilities to expedite the commissioning of the thermal power and green energy projects, and improve coal stocks.

The day-to-day developments, such as increase in temperature and coal shortage, should be studied in order to be prepared to meet any contingency, he advised.

Coal imports

AP-Genco Managing Director B. Sreedhar said the Genco and the A.P. Power Development Corporation Limited had initiated import of 31 lakh tons of coal to meet the requirements of the thermal power plants.

He also said that the total demand met on Wednesday was 214.268 Million Units (MU), which was 186.715 MU the same day in 2021.

The energy demand met by Genco was 62.60 MU, Central generating stations 36.93 MU, independent power producers 17.39 MU, market purchases 25.96 MU and solar and wind 23.13 MU and 45.75 MU respectively.

AP-Genco Joint Managing Directors I. Prudhvi Tej and B. Malla Reddy, DISCOMs’ CMDs H. Haranatha Rao, J. Padma Janardhana Reddy and K. Santosha Rao, and NREDCAP Vice-Chairman S. Ramana Reddy were present.