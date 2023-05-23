HamberMenu
A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights plans State-wide drive against child labour

Implementation of the Right to Education Act will also be focused upon during the special drive which will begin from June 1

May 23, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Vijayawada

Rajulapudi Srinivas
State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman K. Appa Rao and members discussing ways to prevent child marriages, with A.P. Women’s Commission member B. Vineetha, right, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Officials of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) are planning to take up a month-long drive against child labour from June 1.

The commission will launch a special drive on implementation of Right To Education (RTE) Act, 2009, from July 1 to 31, said SCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao.

In a meeting held with commission members J. Rajendra Prasad, T. Adi Lakshmi, G. Seetaram, B. Padmavathi and M. Lakshmi Devi, here on Tuesday, the Chairman said the special drives will be taken up in all districts with departments concerned.

He directed the members to conduct the special drive against child labour, in coordination with Labour, Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) and other line departments.

Nodal officers should be appointed for each district, who will coordinate with all other departments and NGOs, to eliminate child labour.

Similarly, during the drive on implementation of Right To Education (RTE), Act 2009, SCPCR in association with Education and other department personnel will visit the private, corporate and government schools and inquire about providing admissions, fee particulars, teaching staff and facilities, said Mr. Rajendra Prasad.

Later, Mr. Appa Rao, along with members Ms. Adi Lakshmi, Ms. Padmavathi and others met AP Mahila Commission member B. Vineetha and discussed ways to stop child marriages in the State.

Ms. Vineetha stressed the need for coordination among various government departments to stop minor marriages.

“A meeting would be conducted with Education, WD&CW, Revenue, Endowments and other department officials to discuss on Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and the cases booked on child marriages,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

SCPCR member secretary T.V. Srinivas and other officers participated.

