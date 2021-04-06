A.P. sees close to 2,000 new infections, seven deaths

More than half of the new cases come from Guntur, Chittoor and Vizag

Andhra Pradesh reported seven more deaths and close to 2,000 new infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The daily infection tally reported in the past day at 1,941 was the highest since Nosvember 8.

The positivity rate of the 31,657 samples tested in the past day was 6.13%, the highest since October 16.

The cumulative tally increased to 9,10,943 and the death toll reached 7,251. The number of active cases increased to 11,809 as 835 patients have recovered in the past day. The total number of recoveries and recovery rate stood at 8,91,883 and 97.91% respectively.

Prakasam and Visakhapatnam reported two new deaths each while Chittoor, Guntur and Kurnool reported one new death each in the past day.

More than half of the new infections were reported from just three districts of Guntur, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam. Guntur reported 424 new infections, the highest single-day tally by any district in the past several months. It was followed by Chittoor (323), Visakhapatnam (258), Nellore (231), Krishna (212) and Srikakulam (102) which reported more than 100 new infections. The districts that reported less than 100 new infections include Kurnool (86), Kadapa (74), Anantapur (71), Prakasam (59), Vizianagaram (49), East Godavari (27) and West Godavari (25).

Seventy per cent of the active cases are in five districts of Chittoor (2,116), Guntur (1,755), Visakhapatnam (1,716), Krishna (1,560) and Nellore (1,106).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,25,500), West Godavari (94,606), Chittoor (91,444), Guntur (79,758), Anantapur (68,698), Nellore (64,008), Visakhapatnam (62,989), Prakasam (62,922), Kurnool (61,977), Kadapa (56,136), Krishna (51,413), Srikakulam (47,059) and Vizianagaram (41,538).