A.P. sees biggest spike in COVID deaths

10,080 more infections reported

Andhra Pradesh witnessed 97 new deaths, the biggest spike in a day so far, and 10,080 new COVID infections during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,939 and the tally of infections to 2,17,040.

On the brighter side, 9,151 patients recovered and were discharged during the last day taking the total recoveries to 1,29,615 and the recovery rate to 60%. There are 85,486 active cases and patients are being treated at COVID hospitals, COVID Care Centres and at their homes.

So far 24.24 lakh samples were tested including the 62,123 samples tested in the past day. The positivity rate of tests is at 9% and the death rate is at 0.89%.

Deaths

Nearly half of the deaths were reported from the districts of Guntur (14 new deaths), Anantapur (11), Kurnool (10) and West Godavari (10). The remaining were reported from Chittoor (8), Nellore (8), Prakasam (7), Srikakulam (7), East Godavari (6), Visakhapatnam (5), Vizianagaram (5), Krishna (4) and Kadapa (2).

Meanwhile, only two districts reported more than a 1,000 new infections. Kurnool reported 1,353 cases and East Godavari reported 1,310 cases. Visakhapatnam reported 998, Anantapur (976), Chittoor (963), Nellore (878), West Godavari (681) , Guntur (601), Kadapa (525), Prakasam (512), Vizianagaram (450), Srikakulam (442) and Krishna reported 391 new cases.

E Godavari tally

The number of infections reported so far in East Godavari has increased to 30,160. The district's tally amounts for 14% of the State's overall tally. Along with it Kurnool (26,032), Anantapur (23,249) and Guntur (20,837) reported more than 20,000 cases.

Visakhapatnam which has 18,532 cases now is rapidly going towards the 20,000-mark.

The tallies of other districts are: West Godavari (17,015), Chittoor (16,249), Kadapa (12,614), Nellore (12,524), Srikakulam (10,527), Krishna (9,853), Vizianagaram (8,448) and Prakasam (8,105).