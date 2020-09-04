A.P. sees 1.04 lakh infections in 10 days

76 new deaths reported; tally crosses the 4.75-lakh mark

The State reported more than 10,000 new infections during the past day making it the tenth consecutive day to witness over 10,000 daily infections since August 26.

Due to the unabated surge in infections in the past 10 days, the tally increased by 1.04 lakh which is 22% of the total tally of 4,76,506 so far.

Over 6.08 lakh samples were tested during the same period and the positivity rate of the tests was at 17.22%, way higher than the State’s overall positivity rate. Also, 91,916 patients have recovered and 816 patients have died in the past 10 days.

On Friday, 10,776 new infections and 76 new deaths were reported and the death toll increased to 4,276. As many as 12,334 patients have recovered leaving 1,02,067 patients active and under treatment. The recovery rate is at 77.68% with a total of 3,70,163 recoveries.

Testing

The number of tests conducted so far in the State has inched close to the 40-lakh mark. With 59,919 tests conducted in the past day, the overall figure reached 30,65,694. With this, the tests per million ratio went up to 74,263 and the cases per million is at 8,923. The death rate is at 0.90%, one of the lowest rates among states.

New cases and deaths

East Godavari, Nellore and Prakasam reported more than a thousand infections and no district reported over 10 deaths.

The new cases and deaths are as follows: East Godavari (1,405 cases and 6 deaths), Nellore (1,270 and 8), Prakasam (1,256 and 9), Chittoor (970 and 9), West Godavari (924 and 6), Anantapur (750 and 3), Kadapa (727 and 8), Guntur (708 and 8), Kurnool (702 and 2), Vizianagaram (588 and 2), Visakhapatnam (560 and 6), Srikakulam (538 and 4), Krishna (378 and 5).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (64,305), Kurnool (47,573), Anantapur (43,998), West Godavari (40,699), Chittoor (40,696), Visakhapatnam (39,449), Guntur (38,791), Nellore (34,933), Kadapa (29,538), Prakasam (26,700), Srikakulam (26,565), Vizianagaram (22,676) and Krishna (17,688).

The percentage of active cases present in West Godavari has further decreased to 7% with more discharges and less new cases in the past day. Prakasam has close to 50% of its cases active.