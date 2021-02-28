Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner to consider pleas on forced withdrawals

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar on Sunday said he would sympathetically consider requests by candidates, who claimed to have withdrawn their nominations for elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) under pressure, to allow them to enter the fray.
The commission would try to give such candidates the benefit of the doubt subject to reports by District Collectors.
Mr. Kumar said the requests by some candidates to permit them to contest the elections in spite of the rejection of their nominations during scrutiny and similar requests by those who did not file nominations in the stipulated time, would be given due consideration but only within the framework of the election law.
Addressing mediapersons here, Mr. Kumar said emphasis had been laid on curbing enticement of voters with money and liquor for which teams were formed. Permissions for roadshows and other means of electioneering would be given strictly as per guidelines.
He suggested that election campaigners make door-to-door visits in limited numbers to eliminate any scope for the spread of COVID-19, the resurgence of which could not be ruled out .
He expressed satisfaction with the poll arrangements and hoped that voters would turn up in large numbers as they did in the gram panchayat elections. Due priority had been given to security arrangements in view of the likelihood of violence, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath