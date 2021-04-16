Andhra Pradesh

A.P. runs out of vaccine stock

The State’s COVID vaccine stock exhausted on Thursday and only about 24,672 vaccines doses could be administered before the vaccine centres shut doors.

Of the 6.4 lakh doses received by the State, 6.28 lakh were used on a single day on Wednesday, the last day of Tika Utsav, according to the Health Department.

So far, according to national CoWIN dashboard, 45.96 lakh doses of vaccines were administered in the State. Only 5.93 lakh persons got two doses of the vaccine while 40.03 lakh got the first dose of the vaccine.

