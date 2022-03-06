A.P. reports zero COVID-19 deaths for fifth consecutive day

Number of active cases comes down to 1,063

Andhra Pradesh has reported zero deaths due to coronavirus for the fifth consecutive day. In the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, 79 infections and zero deaths were reported. The cumulative tally increased to 23,18,417 while the toll reached 14,729.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) came down to 0.54% as 14,516 samples were tested in the past day. The overall test positivity rate of the 3.318 crore samples tested so far remained at 6.99%.

Recovery rate

The total recoveries and recovery rate increased to 23,02,625 and 99.32% respectively, as 167 patients recovered in the past day. The number of total active cases also came down to 1,063.

West Godavari district reported 13 infections. It was followed by East Godavari (11), Anantapur (9), Guntur (9), Krishna (8), Prakasam (7), Visakhapatnam (7), Chittoor (5), Kadapa (4), Nellore (3), Vizianagaram (2) and Kurnool (1). Vizianagaram reported zero infections.

Prakasam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Kurnool together have only 40 active cases while East Godavari has 371 active cases.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (3,16,398), Chittoor (2,72,309), Guntur (2,03,144), West Godavari (1,93,249), Visakhapatnam (1,90,830), Anantapur (1,77,281), Nellore (1,64,325), Prakasam (1,55,886), Kurnool (1,44,236), Krishna (1,36,849), Kadapa (1,34,862), Srikakulam (1,33,929) and Vizianagaram (92,224).