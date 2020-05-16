Andhra Pradesh

AP reports one death, 48 fresh cases

31 of them are linked to Koyembedu

The State has witnessed one more COVID-19 death and 48 fresh cases during the past 24 hours after 9, 628 samples were tested. On the bright side, 101 patients have recovered.

Koyembedu wholesale market links continue to push the State figures as 31 of the 48 cases are linked to the hotspot in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The new cases are reported in eight districts. Kurnool and Nellore districts reported nine fresh cases each and all of them are linked to Koyembedu. Also, all the eight fresh cases in Chittoor are linked to Koyembedu while in Visakhapatnam two of the four fresh cases are linked to Koyembedu and one fresh case each in Kadapa and West Godavari are also linked to the wholesale market. Krishna district reported seven fresh cases.

The tally has gone up to 2,355 and the toll mounted to 49 with the death of a patient in the worst-hit district of Kurnool. Of the total cases, 150 are of migrant workers who returned to the State in the recent past.

Most of the recovered patients are from Kurnool (47) and Anantapur (37) districts. Remaining are from Krishna (5), East Godavari (3), Prakasam (3), West Godavari (3), Kadapa (2) and Visakhapatnam (1). So far 1, 353 patients have recovered from COVID and the number is way higher than the active cases, 953. Excluding the migrant workers' cases, the number of active cases is 803.

