A.P. reports lowest death toll in 2 months

Recovery rate at 95.8%; East Godavari has one-fifth of active cases

The State reported 45 deaths due to COVID and 5,674 new infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The daily death toll was lowest in nearly the past two months and the cumulative toll reached 12,269.

The cumulative infection tally increased to 18,44,917, while the number of recoveries also increased to 17,67,404, including the 8,014 recoveries in the past day. The recovery rate remains at 95.80%. The number of active cases came down to 65,244 and East Godavari district alone has one fifth (21.67%) of the total active cases. Anantapur has the lowest number of active cases at 1,357.

The daily positivity rate of 1,03,935 samples tested in the past day was 5.46% while the overall positivity rate of 2.10 crore samples was 8.76%.

The last 10 lakh samples were tested in the last 10 days and their positivity rate was 6.44%, a significant decrease from 10.91%, the positivity rate of the previous ten lakh tests (1crore - 1.10 crore).

Chittoor reported nine new deaths while East Godavari, Krishna and Guntur reported five new deaths each. West Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Anantapur reported three new deaths and Prakasam, Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Kurnool reported two deaths each. Nellore reported one new death.

East Godavari reported 1,068 new infections and was the only district with more than a thousand infections in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (854), West Godavari (758), Prakasam (451), Krishna (435), Kadapa (388), Guntur (360), Anantapur (326), Srikakulam (245), Nellore (235), Visakhapatnam (215), Kurnool (173) and Vizianagaram (166).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,54,253), Chittoor (2,13,298), Guntur (1,59,353), West Godavari (1,55,915), Anantapur (1,51,647), Visakhapatnam (1,46,679), Nellore (1,24,946), Kurnool (1,20,692), Prakasam (1,17,732), Srikakulam (1,16,411), Kadapa (1,03,975), Krishna (98,043) and Vizianagaram (79,078).