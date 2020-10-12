A.P. reports lowest COVID cases, positivity rate

3,224 infections is the lowest in 86 days; tally touches 7,58,951

Andhra Pradesh has for the first time in around three months reported the lowest daily infections and test positivity rate on Monday.

In the 24 hours ending Monday morning, 3,224 new infections, lowest in 86 days, and 32 new deaths were reported. The tally went up to 7,58,951 and the death toll to 6,256.

In the past day, 61,112 samples were tested and their positivity rate was 5.28%, which is lowest in the past 95 days. So far, 66.30 lakh samples were tested and the positivity rate was 11.45%. Meanwhile, 5,504 more patients recovered from the disease and the recovery rate increased to 93.38% with a total of 7,08,712 recoveries so far.

As many as 43,983 patients are undergoing treatment at present. Meanwhile, only one district reported more than 500 new cases, and five districts reported not more than one death in the past day. Krishna district reported the highest number of new deaths despite reporting the lowest number of new cases.

The district-wise new case and deaths are as follows: East Godavari (547 and 3), West Godavari (489 and 2), Guntur (379 and 4), Chittoor (293 and 2), Prakasam (270 and 5), Anantapur (209 and 3), Vizianagaram (191 and 0), Kadapa (190 and 4), Nellore (166 and 1), Kurnool (136 and 1), Visakhapatnam (135 and 1), Srikakulam (133 and 1) and Krishna (86 and 5).

Guntur’s COVID infection tally crossed the 60,000-mark, and so far only five districts have more than 60,000 cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,06,590), West Godavari (75,489), Chittoor (70,615), Anantapur (61,156), Guntur (60,221), Kurnool (58,241), Nellore (56,844), Prakasam (54,658), Visakhapatnam (52,651), Kadapa (48,209), Srikakulam (41,831), Vizianagaram (37,515) and Krishna (32,036).

Recovery rate

For the first time ever, the recovery rate of all the districts was more than 90%. Krishna’s recovery rate was lowest at 90.31% while Kurnool’s recovery rate was highest at 96.80%. Krishna's death rate was also the highest at 1.55%.