A.P. records highest-ever daily toll of 108

Chittoor reports 18 deaths; daily positivity rate over 20%

Andhra Pradesh reported 108 new deaths, the highest single-day toll since the beginning of the pandemic, in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

During the same period, 20,345 new infections were reported taking the tally to 13,22,934 as cumulative tallies of two districts crossed one lakh. The death toll reached 8,899 and the death rate was at 0.67%.

The number of active cases was close to two lakh as it reached 1,95,102 after 14,502 patients have recovered in the past day. So far the number of recoveries was 11,18,933 and the recovery rate remains at 84.58%.

The positivity rate of the 86,878 samples tested in the past day was 23.42% and the overall positivity rate of 1.75 crore samples tested was 7.55%. The daily positivity rate of the past three days was more than 20%.

Chittoor district whose death toll was highest among the districts at 1,033 reported 18 deaths in the past day. It was followed by Visakhapatnam which reported 12 new deaths and East Godavari, Guntur and Vizianagaram which reported 10 new deaths each.

Prakasam reported nine deaths while Nellore reported eight and Krishna reported seven deaths. Srikakulam reported six deaths and West Godavari, Anantapur and Kurnool reported five deaths each. Kadapa reported three deaths.

Chittoor also reported the highest single-day tally of 2,426 infections in the past day. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (2,371), Anantapur (1,992), Guntur (1,919), Kadapa (1,902), Nellore (1,673), West Godavari (1,549), East Godavari (1,527), Srikakulam (1,457), Prakasam (1,103), Krishna (948), Vizianagaram (744) and Kurnool (707).

Cumulative infection tallies of Visakhapatnam and Anantapur crossed the one-lakh mark as they witnessed a rapid surge in the past few weeks. So far, six districts have more than one lakh infections and two districts are close to it.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,67,072), Chittoor (1,43,906), Guntur (1,24,016), West Godavari (1,12,360), Visakhapatnam (1,01,808), Anantapur (1,01,408), Nellore (96,002), Kurnool (94,353), Srikakulam (88,111), Prakasam (84,737), Kadapa (75,040),Krishna (71,572) and Vizianagaram (59,654).