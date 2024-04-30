GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AP POLYCET-2024 preliminary key released; results by May 10

April 30, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Technical Education released the preliminary key for the POLYCET-2024 (entrance examination) on April 30 (Tuesday).

In a statement, Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani said that the answer key was available on the website https://apsbtet.ap.gov.in. The students can send their objections, if any, to asexams.apsbtet@gmail.com before May 4.

Ms. Nagarani said the final key would be available on the department website on May 5 and the results of the entrance examination would be announced by May 10.

