Andhra Pradesh: A.P. Police Officers Association condemns attack on police forces in Amalapuram

Several officers were injured, says APPOA State president

Several officers were injured, says APPOA State president

The Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association (APPOA) condemned the attack on police forces in Amalapuram, where 30 personnel, including several officers, were injured in violent protests on Tuesday.

APPOA State president Janakula Srinivas Rao said that Konaseema Superintendent of Police K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police Y. Madhava Reddy, several Circle Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors (SIs) and other personnel suffered injuries in the violence.

“It is unfortunate that many police officers who were on duty were targeted and police vehicles torched in the clashes,” Mr. Srinivas Rao said on Wednesday.

The APPOA leaders, expressing concern over the attacks on the police, appealed to the State government to take stringent action against those responsible for the violence.