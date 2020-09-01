A.P. may appeal against HC order on COVID care centre fire case

The State government is likely to go in for an appeal on the High Court’s order on the fire accident that occurred in a COVID care centre run by Ramesh Hospitals here.
On August 25, Justice D. Ramesh of the High Court granted an interim stay on all the proceedings on the case filed against Ramesh Cardiac and Multispeciality Hospitals Private Ltd. Managing director P. Ramesh and chairman M.S. Rammohan Rao.
Ten patients died and 21 others suffered injuries when fire broke out in Hotel Swarna Palace-turned-Ramesh Hospital COVID care centre, located on Eluru Road, on August 9.
Following a complaint lodged by Vijayawada Central Tahsildar, the Governorpet police registered a case against Ramesh Hospitals and Swarna Palace managements under Section 304 (II) and 308 r/w. 34 IPC and took up investigation.
Police arrested Ramesh Hospitals chief operating officer Kodali Rajagopala Rao, Kurapati Sudarshan, general manager, and P. Venkatesh, public relations officer, of the hospital within a few hours after the incident Police launched search for the remaining accused.
“We read the order copy of the High Court staying further proceedings in the case. The government will file a review petition on the interim stay of the single-Judge Bench,” said an officer on Monday.
“We will take legal opinion and file the review petition after discussions with legal experts and officers investigating the case,” the officer added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath