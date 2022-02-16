AP-Markfed launches grocery products under ‘Markup’ brand

The products will be available in 160 rythu bazaars, says Minister

The products will be available in 160 rythu bazaars, says Minister

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu launched Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited’s (AP-Markfed) grocery items under the brand name of ‘Markup’ and the logo here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kannababu said that Markfed’s retail initiative was aimed at ensuring good returns to the farmers and providing groceries to customers at affordable prices. “Already, the Vijaya brand has made significant inroads into the market. The Markup products will be available in 160 rythu bazaars, down to the village level,” he said.

Pointing out that Andhra Pradesh stood first in the national ranking in the agriculture sector, the Minister said the Markfed’s initiative would help consolidate the State’s leadership.

AP-Markfed chairman P.P. Nagi Reddy said the ‘Markup’ brand products include red gram, black gram, green gram, Bengal gram, tamarind, chillies, turmeric, coriander and fenugreek seeds, mustard, cumin, chilli and coriander powders, and raw and steamed rice.

Markfed MD P.S. Pradyumna, Commissioners Y. Madhusudhan Reddy (agriculture marketing and cooperation) and S.S. Sreedhar (horticulture) and the Registrar of Cooperative Societies Babu A. were among those present on the occasion.

eom