‘AP makes rapid strides in PAT scheme in industries sector’

The Energy Department of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) saved 2,386 million units (MU) of power in the industries sector under the Perform Achieve & Trade (PAT) scheme. The power conserved is worth around ₹1,600 crore in the last three years , according to an official release.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) appreciated the efforts of A.P. towards improving energy efficiency in energy-intensive industries.

BEE director (PAT) Vineeta Kanwal conveyed on behalf of BEE Director General Abhay Bhakre that A.P. is considered as one of the best States in the field of energy efficiency in the industries sector.

As per a communication received by AP State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, around 22 energy intensive units in cement, fertilizers, pulp and paper, power generation and chemical sectors saved 2,05,204 tons of oil equivalent (TOE) (2,386 MU) worth ₹1,600 crore under the PAT scheme.

The objective of the PAT scheme is to make the industries sector energy efficient and set energy efficiency targets for it.

Energy efficiency measures would help in reducing electricity usage and reduce unit cost production leading to higher profits and ultimately facilitate growth.

The industries sector alone was consuming 40 per cent of total energy in India according to a report of the Union Ministry of Statistics.

Energy consumption is expected to reach 443.4 Million TOE by 2031against the present total energy consumption of 347 Million TOE in the industries sector.

According to BEE, the industries sector, including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has the highest energy saving investment potential of ₹3.07 lakh crore at present and ₹4.63 lakh crore in the country by 2031.