Legal Metrology officials raid Rythu Bazars, malls FPS across the State

Officials of the Legal Metrology Department conducted surprise checks in Rythu Bazars, malls, milk parlours, and fair price shops across the State on Wednesday.
Controller of Legal Metrology and Inspector General of Police (IGP) M. Kanta Rao checked the balances at the Rythu Bazar in Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium.
Checks and balances
The IGP, along with Estate Officer K. Chandra Mohan, and Inspector Ch. Vasudeva Rao verified and checked the equipment and interacted with the public. He directed the Rythu Bazar Estate Officer to display price boards and make public announcement repeatedly.
Later, Dr. Kanta Rao inspected the malls and asked whether the management was selling good as per MRP. Raids were also conducted at Machilipatnam, Nellore, East Godavari and other districts.
“Cases have been booked against violators for selling goods at excess rates,” the IGP said.
