A.P. keen on conducting exams, govt. tells Centre

Training for teachers in online teaching and assessment sought

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Sunday said the State government was in favour of conducting Intermediate and other entrance examinations as they were important milestone in the academic career of students.

Participating in a national consultation chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that discussed the conduct of Intermediate and entrance examinations for admission to professional courses, Mr. Suresh informed that Andhra Pradesh government had conducted Intermediate examinations last year during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in strict adherence of the norms and if the situation permitted, it was ready to go ahead with the exams this year too.

“The State is all set to introduce CBSE syllabus in all government schools as part of the reforms in the education sector. The idea is to provide exposure to the students of government schools on a par with the private institutions,” he said and urged the Centre to organise training for teachers in online teaching and assessment and create separate vertical for conduct of examinations and teacher training programme.

Vaccines for teachers

Mr. Suresh also appealed the Central government for allocating a separate quota of COVID vaccine to the State to inoculate all the teachers, before reopening of the schools.

The consulation meeting was also attended by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change and Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre. Union Secretary, Higher Education Amit Khare; Secretary, School Education Anita Karwal and senior officials of the Ministry were also present .

Discussions were held around the themes of board examinations to be conducted for Class XII by the Central Board of Secondary Education and other State Boards and the All-India Entrance examinations for various higher education institutions and professional courses.