A.P. is role model for country in welfare schemes, says Vizianagaram MP

April 10, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vizianagaram YSRCP MP candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar interacting with women voters in Gollapalli village of Badangi mandal in Vizianagaram district Wednesday.

Vizianagaram YSRCP MP candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar interacting with women voters in Gollapalli village of Badangi mandal in Vizianagaram district Wednesday.

Vizianagaram sitting MP and Lok Sabha candidate of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Bellana Chandrasekhar, on Wednesday, said that Andhra Pradesh had become a role model in implementing welfare schemes in a systematic way with the support of volunteers’ network. Along with Bobbili sitting MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu, he participated in the election campaign in Gollapalli and other villages of Badangi mandal in Vizianagaram district.

Speaking to media, Mr. Chandrasekhar said that he was getting positive feedback from people over the welfare schemes, including the distribution of pensions for elderly people, widows and physically challenged persons. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ensured corruption free governance at every level. It is benefiting people a lot. I understood that all YSRCP candidates would win from their respective constituencies with a thumping majority this time too,” he added.

