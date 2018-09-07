‘AP in the forefront in skill training’

more-in

National Skill Development Agency (NSDA) Director General Sunita Sanghvi on Thursday said Andhra Pradesh was in the forefront in imparting skill training to youth.

She was addressing a State-level workshop jointly conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and NSDA. Ms. Sanghvi also explained the programmes implemented across the country by the NSDA.

Special Chief Secretary J.S.V. Prasad said in the last four years the State government, through the APSSDC, had conducted many skill training programmes for students and unemployed youth. India had the advantage of being a young nation and this ‘youth force’ could be made partners in the national development exercise by giving them the right guidance. “We are providing advanced technical training to engineering and diploma students in the State in association with Siemens besides training in soft skills and computational thinking to 188 social welfare and 237 tribal welfare schools,” he said.

Special Secretary L.V. Subramanyam said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would soon launch a special programme for unemployed youth.

Target: 8 lakh youth

Later, APSSDC Managing Director and CEO K. Sambasiva Rao explained through a powerpoint presentation the various training programmes implemented by the corporation.

“This year we aim to provide training to 8 lakh people. For the first time in the country Dassault will be imparting training in Aerospace, Automobile and Ship Building technologies. We have already trained the first batch of 120 people in drone technology and this year, we have trained 1,000 people,” he said.

In addition, engineering students were trained by international organisations such as Google, Udacity, Amazon, Coursera and Autodesk and degree students were enrolled in certification courses by Tally, Zoho, Amazon Web Services, NSE Academy, and Insta EMI at the Employability Skills Center. With the help of London-based Brunel University, 1 lakh students and thousands of teachers were covered under a training session in the Artificial Intelligence department,” he added.