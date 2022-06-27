A.P. govt. to hold talks with exhibitors, distributors for online sale of movie tickets

The film exhibitors and distributors from the Godavari region on Monday appealed to Minister for BC Welfare, I&PR and Cinematography Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna to address the grievances pertaining to the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed with the Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation (APFDC) for the proposed online sale of movie tickets.

The film exhibitors and distributors led by Lakshmana Swami met the Minister and poured out their woes. They appealed to him that the State body of the distributors should be allowed to enter into the agreement with the APFDC directly for the online sale of movie tickets.

Responding to the grievances, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna assured to convene a State-level meeting with the distributors and exhibitors within a week before entering into the agreement.