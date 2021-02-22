Andhra Pradesh

A.P. govt. misses revenue collection targets

The State government has apparently missed the revenue collection targets so far during the 2020-21 financial year if the figures under the GST, Petroleum Products, Liquor, and Professional Tax are any indication.

The government had set itself a target of mopping up a revenue of ₹43,332.21 crore up to January 2021 during the financial year. It, however, could realise only ₹32,617.01 crore (75.27%).

In contrast, the revenue realised during the corresponding period in 2019-20 was ₹36,204.02 crore. Also, there was a negative growth of 9.91% when compared with the previous financial year.

According to sources, a growth in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections offers a respite. The collections during the current fiscal so far have registered a growth of 2.44% compared to the previous year.

The government had set itself a target of collecting a GST of ₹22,553.06 crore up to January 2021. Of this, it could realise ₹18,968.20 crore (84.10%).

Though the government has missed the target, the revenue realisation has surpassed that of the previous financial year when it mobilised ₹18,515.69 crore.

When it comes to realising the Commercial Taxes target, all the 13 divisions of the department are lagging as they have registered a negative growth when compared with the previous financial year. The negative growth is in the range of 1.14% and 45.32%, sources say.

Vijayawada - II division of the department stood first by collecting ₹3,127.33 crore (62.25%) against the target of ₹5,024 crore, while Vizianagaram district stood last with a collection of ₹292.95 crore against the target of ₹432.61 crore (67.72%). The percentage of target (₹1,595 crore) achieved by Anantapur division was 38.49. In Narsaraopet division, while the target was to achieve ₹653 crore, the amount realised was ₹463 crore (70.93%).

There was a loss of 75% revenue during the initial months of lockdown. It, however, was brought down to 25% by July 2020. The situation improved thereafter. The department could achieve 80.46% of the GST target for July 2020. The special drives yielded positive results and the achieved 84.10% of the GST target by January 2021, said an official.

