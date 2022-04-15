Andhra Pradesh: Govt. invites objections on proposed revenue division

If formed, Kothapeta will have seven mandals in Konaseema district

The State government is inviting objections and suggestions on the proposal of creating a new revenue division headquartered at Kothapeta in Konaseema district. If it comes into force, Konaseema will have three revenue divisions — Amalapuram, Ramachandrapuram and Kothapeta.

On April 12, the State government issued a preliminary notification proposing to carve out a new revenue division from the existing Konaseema district. Kothapeta revenue division has been proposed to be created with the seven mandals which are to be drawn from the Amalapuram and Ramachandrapuram revenue divisions.

The seven mandals of the proposed new revenue division are Kothapeta, Alamuru, Atryapuram, Ravulapalem, P. Gannavaram, Ambajipeta and Ainavalli. Collector Himanshu Shukla has appealed to the public to submit their objections or suggestions by May 11 in English or Telugu language.