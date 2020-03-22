A.P government announces 50-50 work rule for its employees

The State government has allowed its employees to work from home on alternate weeks as a preventive measure to achieve social distancing, and contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). So far five cases of positive Covid-19 have been reported in the State.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued an order following advisories by the Centre to this effect on late Saturday night with immediate effect. According to it, 50 per cent of the employees in a government office will be allowed to work from home for a week while the rest will work from offices at the same time. The schedule will rotate after a week up to April 4. Essential service employees will continue to work regularly.

Groups of two

In the State Secretariat all the section officers, assistant section officers will be categorised as two groups and each would work from home on alternate weeks while rest of uncategorised officers will have to attend office regularly.

In the offices of the heads of the departments, district offices and other lower offices all the non-gazetted officers formed into two groups. Each group works from home on alternate weeks while all the gazetted officers should attend office regularly. The same applies to contractual and outsourced employees. The order is also applicable to all public sector undertakings, societies, autonomous institutions and others.

Further, advisors, chairpersons, consultants who are of the age of 60 years and above are allowed to work from home with the permission of department heads without adversely affecting their pay.

Over 50 and ill, can work from home

Officials aged over 50 years and with underlying conditions like diabetes, respiratory problems, renal diseases and other life-threatening illness can opt for self-quarantine as a preventive measure up to April 4 and will be granted committed leave, as per the order. They need not produce a medical certificate to this effect.

Meanwhile, those attending offices would be divided into three groups to avoid large gatherings or rush when they enter and leave the premises. The first group will work from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm and the second and third groups would work from 10 am to 5 pm and 10.30 am to 5.30 pm respectively.

All those working from home are asked to be available on telephone and electronic means of communication and attend duties through e-office.