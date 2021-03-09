A.P. gets ₹85,576 crore under Sagarmala project

Visakhapatnam gets the lion’s share of the funds

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (independent charge) Mansukh L. Mandaviya has said that as many as 92 projects have been sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh under the Sagarmala project at a cost of ₹85,576 crore.

Some of these projects have been completed, some are under implementation and others under consideration, said Mr. Mandaviya while replying to an unstarred question posed by Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Monday.

Giving the breakup, Mr. Mandaviya noted that 22 projects with the theme of port modernisation were initiated at an estimated cost of ₹4,717 crore, 54 projects were undertaken at a cost of ₹47,854 crore under the connectivity enhancement head, 10 projects at a cost of ₹32,053 core as part of port-led industrialisation and nine projects with the theme of coastal community development were initiated at a cost of ₹952 crore.

The projects undertaken at the Visakhapatnam port are being done under the auspices of the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT). Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been prepared for construction of passenger jetties at Barua and Kalingapatnam ports in Srikakulam district and Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam district.

Road extension

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the extension of the port connectivity road from Sheelanagar in the city to the Anakapalle–Anandapuram NH-16 bypass road at an estimated cost of ₹2,352 crore.

The proposal for construction of a 4-lane road from the Gangavaram Port to Atchutapuram SEZ, and the widening of the Gangavaram Port–Gajuwaka NH-16 from the existing four-lane to a six-lane road are under consideration. The other projects under consideration are Gangavaram Port to VPT four-lane coastal road project and construction of a flyover from the Sea Horse junction (Old Town) to the dock area.

Mr. Mandaviya also explained that the development works on the Centre of Excellence in Maritime, Shipbuilding in Visakhapatnam have been completed at a cost of ₹574 crore. He said that approval had been given to the development of a four-lane road from the Outer Harbour to the Convent junction at a cost of ₹500 crore.

Eco-tourism circuit

The Hope Island in Kakinada has been developed as an eco-tourism circuit of world-class standards.

A DPR is being prepared for construction of a fishing harbour in Nellore district at an estimated cost of ₹242 crore.

A new port is being developed by the GMR Group at an estimated cost of ₹2,123 crore in the Kakinada SEZ and a jetty is being constructed at Bhavani Island in Vijayawada at a cost of ₹22 crore under the auspices of the Tourism Department.