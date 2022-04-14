A.P. fire accident: JSP demands ₹1 crore ex gratia to kin of deceased

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Thursday expressed anguish over the fire accident in Porus Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. in Eluru district, and demanded that the government come to the rescue of the families of the deceased by all possible means, including by giving them an ex gratia of ₹1 crore each as in the case of LG Polymers gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam. The best possible treatment should be given to those who were seriously injured, and steps should be taken to prevent recurrence of such accidents, he said.