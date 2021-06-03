A.P. emerges third on the Sustainable Development Goals India Index 2020-21

With 75 points, Kerala led the table followed by Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the second position with 74 points each.

Andhra Pradesh shared the third position in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2020-21 alongside Goa, Karnataka and Uttarakhand with 72 points each on a 0 - 100 scale. The State’s score last year was 67.

With 75 points, Kerala led the table followed by Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the second position with 74 points each. With 71 and 70 points, Sikkim and Maharashtra were in the fourth and fifth places, according to the 3rd edition of the report titled 'SDG India Index & Dashboard 2020-21'.

A.P. is one of the 15 States that are 'front runners' with scores ranging from 65 to 99. The State has been ranked the top performer in SDG No.7 i.e. affordable and clean energy.

SDG India Index, which is developed in collaboration with the United Nations, tracks the progress of States and Union Territories on 115 indicators aligned with the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MOSPI)'s National Indicator Framework.