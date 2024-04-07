A.P. Elections 2024: Rachamallu banks on welfare schemes, development works and rapport with voters as he eyes hat-trick from Proddatur

April 07, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KADAPA

YSR Congress Party’s Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy, a two-time MLA from Proddatur, eyes a hat-trick this time by banking on three parameters.

Locally called the mini-Mumbai, Proddatur is also known to be the financial capital of the Kadapa district, given the presence of a large number of gold outlets, albeit in the unorganised sector.

Mr. Reddy won the seat in 2014 against TDP’s Nandyala Varadarajulu Reddy by 12,945 votes and in 2019 against TDP’s Mallela Linga Reddy by a huge margin of 45,148 votes, riding the ‘Jagan wave’.

Mr. Reddy adopts a three-pronged strategy to secure a straight win for the third time. He banks on the State government’s welfare schemes, the developmental projects he brought to his constituency by using his clout in the ruling party and the personal rapport he developed with his constituents.

“Right from the COVID-19 period until today, I have personally cared for my people and have benefitted many for their medical and educational needs. I believe that this personal touch with my voters resonates well during the elections,” he told The Hindu during his campaign in the Yanadi colony on the outskirts of Proddatur.

Vote distribution

Reddys and Muslims account for 40,000 voters each in this constituency, which is known for its urban-rural mix. The Weaver community has 60,000 votes, Arya Vysyas have 20,000, and the Scheduled Castes account for around 20,000.

Mr. Sivaprasad Reddy finds the opposition TDP a ‘divided house’, with three groups calling the shots within the constituency. While the party candidate Varadarajulu Reddy, a veteran politician, is campaigning aggressively, Linga Reddy, who contested unsuccessfully in 2019, is learnt to be sulking. Meanwhile, the third group is led by G. Praveen Kumar Reddy, who was initially made TDP’s constituency in-charge before the party leadership roped Varadarajulu Reddy, who is giving a tough fight at the ripe age of 85.

Mr. Sivaprasad Reddy pins hope on the ₹150 crore drinking water project he brought to Proddatur town and the slew of cement road projects in the outlying colonies. “Whatever development you see today happened after 2019. Why will the people not vote for me?” was his poser.