Andhra Pradesh

A.P. doing better in COVID control than other States: official

Tracking system helped government respond quickly, says Vijaya Kumar Reddy

State-level COVID-19 task force member and Information and Public Relations Commissioner T. Vijaya Kumar Reddy said Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) could prevent the spread of the disease and keep deaths to the minimum by enforcing the lockdown and getting people to maintain social distance as precautionary measures.

A.P. has done well compared to the other States and it was confident of keeping the situation under control with public cooperation.

A ‘COVID alert tracking system’ set up by the State Disaster Management Authority enabled the government to quickly respond to the evolving situation. This advanced system was capable of keeping a tab of 25,000 people at a time.

He stated in a press release that emphasis was laid on civil supplies and delivery of essential services during the lockdown.

Awareness was being created among the people in order to enlist their support to the containment measures. Toll-free numbers 104 and 1902 were helpful in getting a grasp of the situation at the grassroot level.

Mr. Vijaya Kumar Reddy further said an extensive survey was being done by the Ward and Village Volunteers and the police were able to keep law and order under control.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 10:12:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ap-doing-better-in-covid-control-than-other-states-official/article31302495.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY