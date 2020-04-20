Andhra Pradesh

‘A.P. did a great job in controlling COVID-19’

TDP chief resorting to petty politics, claims P. Rathnakar

The Andhra Pradesh Government’s special representative in North America, Pandugayala Rathnakar, said that the State government has done commendable work in controlling the spread of coronavirus.

“The State Government has done a great job in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken the lives of thousands of people in several developed countries which have expert doctors and top-class healthcare infrastructure,” Mr. Rathnakar said at a press conference on Sunday.

The special representative took a swipe at Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, asserting that while Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing his best to battle the pandemic, the TDP chief was trying to scuttle the government’s efforts by resorting to petty politics.

“The manner in which the CM has managed the crisis has won him acclaim, whereas Mr. Naidu has deliberately cast aspersions on the government. Mr. Naidu has not learnt his lessons in spite of suffering a humiliating defeat in the 2019 elections,” he said.

Mr. Rathnakar claimed that Mr. Jagan has delivered on a majority of his election promises in less than a year, and has even done several things that were not mentioned in his election manifesto.

The special representative appealed to the Telugu diaspora to stay indoors and prevent further transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic.

