A.P. CM tells officials to repair urban roads on a priority

‘Drinking water should be supplied to all household on a daily basis’

‘Drinking water should be supplied to all household on a daily basis’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to take up road repair work in corporations and municipalities on a priority basis.

“The officials concerned must take the pictures before and after the repair works as it is done for the works undertaken under the Nadu-Nedu scheme,” said the Chief Minister while addressing a review meeting of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department on Monday.

He also ordered that drinking water be supplied to every household on a daily basis, and that people’s grievances be resolved with ‘utmost responsibility’.

“A MIG layout should be developed in each Assembly constituency and plots with clear title deeds should be made available by following the rules,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that around 6,791 acres of land have been identified in 82 urban constituencies and layout works were in progress in Guntur, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kadapa, Kurnool, Sri Sathya Sai and Tirupati districts.

Referring to the TIDCO houses, the Chief Minister said that all infrastructure should be created on a large scale in the colonies. “A sum of ₹5,500 crore has been spent on the TIDCO houses in the last three years and more funds will be allocated in the coming days,” he said.

Under the ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh’ initiative, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to create awareness among people on wet, dry and hazardous waste by taking up a door-to-door campaign. The officials said that 1.12 crore dust bins had been distributed till date and 8 lakh more bins would be distributed by May 22. Also, 2,426 autos were already engaged under the programme. A total of 1,123 e-autos would be available by June and the rest were expected to be ready by the end of this year.

Metro rail project

Referring to the Visakhapatnam metro rail project, the Chief Minister asked the authorities to submit a comprehensive report including the details of the design of the coaches, and facilities at stations by giving a priority to environment-friendly policies.

With regard to the Jagananna Mahila Marts, he asked the officials to set up as many of them as possible to empower the self-help groups (SHGs).

Amaravati

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the widening of the Karakatta road had been expedited and that necessary works on the seed access road (E-3) had been taken up. The construction of quarters for MLAs, MLCs and IAS officers was under way.

MA&UD Minister A. Suresh, Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma, Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Y. Srilakshmi, Secretary V. Rama Manohar Rao, Commissioner Praveen Kumar, AP-TIDCO MD Ch. Sridhar and CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav were among those present in the meeting.