A.P CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Nadu-Nedu, a whopping ₹ 15,337-crore govt. hospitals revamp scheme

The Nadu-Nedu Scheme (roughly meaning Then and Now in Telugu) for modernising hospitals has been launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. A whopping ₹ 15,337 crore has been allocated to modernise all the government hospitals in three years.

Addressing a massive public meeting held at the STBC grounds in the city on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said all the government hospitals would be constructed or modernised to be on par with the highest Indian standard – Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS).

A massive makeover

Giving the breakdown, the CM said in the first phase of the total 7,458 Health Sub-Centres, 4,906 would get new buildings. The rest 2,552 would be modernised. The government has allocated ₹ 1,129 for the first phase.

In the second phase, of the total 1,145 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 149 new ones would be constructed and the rest 989 would be repaired and given modern amenities. Apart from that 169 Community Health Centres (CHC) and Area Hospitals would also be strengthened. For CHCs the government has allocated ₹ 1,212 crores and ₹ 700 crore to Area Hospitals.

In the third phase, District Hospitals, along with teaching hospitals would be strengthened. Moreover, construction of new hospitals will also take place. “Since independence, there are only 11 teaching hospitals in the State. We are adding 16 more teaching hospitals, bringing the total to 27,” said Mr. Reddy.

No doctor available is passe

The CM then said that a total of ₹ 12,300 crore have been allocated for constructing new hospitals with increased number of doctors and nurses in the State. “No one would ever go to a hospital and say that the doctor was not available,” he asserted.

“This is the highest amount spent by any State on healthcare in the country,” boasted Mr. Reddy. Under the scheme, every Parliamentary constituency would have a teaching hospital.

An eyecare vision

Later, the CM also launched the third phase of YSR Kanti Velugu at a cost of ₹ 560 crore under which 56,88,420 elderly would be get free eye screening across the State. The screenings would be held at the Village and Ward Secretariats. “Spectacles would be home delivered to the people who need them by volunteers after two weeks,” he added.

Moreover, 133 centres would conduct eye operations for any needy person from March 1. For this, 11 Teaching Hospitals, 13 District Hospitals, 28 Area Hospitals and 81 NGO eye hospitals have been identified. The third phase of YSR Kanti Velugu would would end on July 1.

Focus on school children

Explaining the previous phases of the scheme, Mr. Reddy said 66 lakh school children got free eye check-up by 60,000 staff. In the second phase, 500 experts identified 4,36,000 lakh children who either need further treatment, or spectacles. “We have given free spectacles for 1.5 lakh children,” the CM pointed out.

Further, 46,000 children have been identified for further treatment to be done during the summer vacation. “As promised, after the 10th class exams end, the children would be treated,” Mr. Reddy said.