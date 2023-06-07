HamberMenu
AP CM Jagan urged to take up Amalapuram PRS case with Railway officials

June 07, 2023 08:37 am | Updated 08:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Raising concerns over the decision of the Indian Railways to close down the Passenger Reservation System (PRS- Satellite Location) functioning at Amalapuram (Vijayawada division-South Central Railway), Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju has urged the State government to pursue the matter with the authorities concerned and see that the facility continues to serve the public.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, the Congress leader said that the Amalapuram PRS had been serving a population of around 1.20 lakh of the 17 villages and the Amalapuram town for last two decades. In the event of the closure of the PRS, the local residents will face severe hardship and would be forced to go either to Kakinada or Rajamahendravaram for reservation, he said.

