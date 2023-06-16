HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy hands over 8,912 TIDCO houses to beneficiaries at Gudivada

PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar, the largest layout in AP, was raised at a cost of ₹799.19 crore in 77 acres

June 16, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - GUDIVADA (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy handing over a TIDCO house to a beneficiary.

File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy handing over a TIDCO house to a beneficiary. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated 8,912 houses under ‘PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar’, the largest layout in Andhra Pradesh, which has been constructed at a cost of ₹799.19 crore, spread over 77 acres, at Mallayapalem village, in Gudivada, on Friday (June 16).

Mr. Reddy, along with Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and other officers went around the colony.

The Chief Minister walked into flats, interacted with the beneficiaries, and enquired about the quality of the houses. Later, he inaugurated former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy’s statue in the colony.

Officials explained that apart from the TIDCO houses, 7,728 house sites were being provided at over 178.63 acres and out of which 4,500 houses are under construction, which lies adjacent to ‘PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar’ in Gudivada municipality.

The house owners, particularly the women who were in a jubilant mood, thanked Mr. Reddy for providing own houses for them, and took a group photograph with the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister handed over registration documents to the beneficiaries, A. Manisha, Sajeeda Begum, M. Padmavathi, K. Lakshmi Manasa, A. Ratna Kumari and M. Uma on the occasion.

He also announced the allotment of a burial ground — TIDCO master plan — land for drinking water plant and internal roads for Jagananna Colony, which will come up at a cost of ₹75 crore in Gudivada town.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.