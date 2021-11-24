A.P. Chief Minister writes to Amit Shah for ₹1000 cr flood relief

As part of relief operations, 324 relief camps accommodating 69,616 persons were set up

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately release an amount of ₹1,000 crore as an interim relief to provide relief to the affected families in the flood battered Rayalaseema region. Mr. Reddy also requested the Home Minister to depute an Inter Ministerial Central Team to assess the damage and losses caused by heavy rains. As many as 40 persons including a SDRF constable died and 25 persons were still missing.

In a letter written to Mr. Shah, the Chief Minister said that the heavy rains triggered by depression formed on November 18 over South West Bay of Bengal crossed over North Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Pudicherry and Tamil Nadu caused extensive damage to the four Rayalaseema districts. In a single day, 20 cm of rain was recorded at Peddamandyam mandal in Chittor district , followed by 19.3 cm rain recorded at Galiveedu mandal of YSR Kadapa district. Heavy rains lashed the temple town of Tirupati, Tirumala, Nellore , Madanapalli and Rajampet towns causing inundation to many areas.

As many as 17 NDRF/SDRF teams were pressed into service. About 1,402 villages in 196 mandals and four towns were affected. As part of relief operations, 324 relief camps accommodating 69,616 persons were set up.

Stating that many reservoirs were filled to the brim, the Chief Minister said that Annamaya reservoir in Kadapa districts was breached and a railway track between Nandaleru and Hastavaram was damaged. In Nellore districts, the river Swarnamukhi was also in spate causing inundation of many villages in Kovvur and Nellore mandals.

The cost of the crops damaged and loss to infrastructure was estimated at ₹6,054.29 crore, said the Chief Minister, while giving a detailed break up of losses caused to crops.