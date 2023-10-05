A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy joins the WhatsApp community

October 05, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Making a move towards fostering direct digital engagement with the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has joined the WhatsApp channels.

With this step, the Chief Minister seeks to create a more accessible and inclusive platform for communication.

In his inaugural message on October 5 (Thursday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his delight at becoming a part of the vibrant WhatsApp community.

He stated, “I’m very happy to join the WhatsApp community and stay connected with all of you digitally. Looking forward to keeping in touch with you here!”

This initiative was poised to strengthen the bond between the government and the people of Andhra Pradesh by providing a direct channel for information dissemination and interaction. Through this platform, citizens would have an opportunity to receive updates on various government initiatives, policy announcements, and other relevant information.

“The Chief Minister’s presence on WhatsApp channels signifies his commitment to embracing modern communication tools to ensure effective governance and transparency. It reflects his dedication towards establishing a more responsive and connected administration,” an official press release said.

The move was met with enthusiasm from people across the State, who appreciated the Chief Minister’s efforts to bridge the digital divide and engage directly with the public.

Follow Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4JGNi42DccmaxNjf0q, the press release added.