A.P. bags three more medals in Khelo India Games

With 12 medals, State is in 13th position

Andhra Pradesh bagged three more medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 under way at Panchkula in Haryana.

Kunderu Venkatadri won a gold in archery in the compound individual and under-8 category while Madala Surya Hamsini won a bronze in the under-18 girls compound individual event of archery. Reddi Gayatri won a bronze in the 81+ kg weightlifting in the under-18 girls category.

Earlier, A.P. athletes won two gold and three silver medals in weightlifting.

So far, athletes from the State won two medals in archery, two in athletics, one medal each in gatka and kabaddi and six medals in weightlifting.

The State stands 13th in the medals’ tally. The games will conclude on Monday.