A.P. bags three more medals in Khelo India Games
With 12 medals, State is in 13th position
Andhra Pradesh bagged three more medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 under way at Panchkula in Haryana.
Kunderu Venkatadri won a gold in archery in the compound individual and under-8 category while Madala Surya Hamsini won a bronze in the under-18 girls compound individual event of archery. Reddi Gayatri won a bronze in the 81+ kg weightlifting in the under-18 girls category.
Earlier, A.P. athletes won two gold and three silver medals in weightlifting.
So far, athletes from the State won two medals in archery, two in athletics, one medal each in gatka and kabaddi and six medals in weightlifting.
The State stands 13th in the medals’ tally. The games will conclude on Monday.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.