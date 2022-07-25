Andhra Pradesh: A.P. Badminton Association refutes claims of rival ‘panel’

Will contest lower court’s order, says president

The Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association, led by its president Mukkala Dwarakanath, refuted the claims made by executive committee head T. Narayana Reddy which claimed that the Supreme Court had upheld an injuction order passed in their favour.

In a press conference along with the association’s general secretary P. Ankamma Chowdary, Mr. Dwarakanath, who is also the chairman of Nellore Urban Development Authority, said that the association has been unnecessarily linked to the issues between T. Narayana Reddy, who is reportedly leading the rival faction, and Ankamma Chowdary.

Refuting the claims that Mr. Ankamma Chowdary was elected without the knowledge of past president T.G. Venkatesh, Mr. Dwarakanath said that Mr. Venkatesh in his letter to the association approved filling up of the general secretary’s post through nomination.

He said the Badminton Association of India has also approved the appointment of Mr. Ankamma Chowdary and the Association had conducted district-level tournaments in 12 districts so far. He said they have the support of all the district associations in the State.

Mr. Ankamma Chowdary said the writ petition filed for the rival panel in High Court was dismissed and a fine of ₹2,000 was imposed but it was not revealed to date. He said that they will contest the lower court's order as per the Supreme Court's directions.

Mr. Dwarakanath and Mr. Ankamma released the Association's yearly calendar for the year 2022-23. The Association's 21 office bearers led by Mr. Dwarakanath were elected and took oath in the presence of an observer from the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh in May in the city.