A.P. Assembly to move 15 Bills, resolution on caste-wise OBC census

On the fourth day of the ongoing Assembly session, Backward Classes Minister, Chelluboina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna is scheduled to move a resolution on caste-wise census of backward classes, in the Assembly on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, in a meeting held in October, decided to move a resolution in the Assembly urging the Union government to take up caste-wise BC census.

The government wanted the Centre to take up a caste-based census to enumerate other backward classes (OBCs), while conducting the national census for 2021 to understand the socio-economic composition of the country's population.

The State government had said that there were many castes that have not been recognised so far. The caste enumeration will help devise policies for their welfare, education, employment etc., apart from increasing their political representation.

This would be the second resolution, if adopted by the Assembly, as a similar resolution was adopted during the TDP rule.

15 bills to be tabled

Apart from this, the State Government will move a Bill to amend Cinematography Act 1965, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

The government also plans to allow online ticketing platform managed by AP State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation. The amendment will allow the corporation to start selling movie tickets online through the portal.

The Cabinet approved Andhra Pradesh Bovine Breeding Ordinance 2021, in August this year. The government plans to introduce a Bill in this regard in the Assembly.

In all, the government will table 15 Bills, including amendments to AP Education Act, Endowments Act, Municipal Corporations Act, Assignment Lands Act etc.