A.P. and Telangana to share info real-time to curb flow of liquor and cash during polls

The Collectors and SPs Palnadu, Nalgonda, and Suryapet districts review the implementation of Model Code of Conduct

March 28, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - NARASARAOPET (PALNADU)

Sambasiva Rao M.
Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, along with the officials of Nalgonda and Suryapet districts, inspecting a checkpost at Vadapalli on the inter-State border on Thursday.

Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, along with the officials of Nalgonda and Suryapet districts, inspecting a checkpost at Vadapalli on the inter-State border on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of three districts including Palnadu in Andhra Pradesh, and Nalgonda, Suryapet in Telangana have discussed plans to curb illegal transportation of liquor, drugs and cash through the inter-State border during the elections. 

During a joint meeting on the implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and illegal transportation of money and liquor held at Vadapalli village in Damaracharla mandal of Nalgonda district in Telangana on March 28 (Thursday), the officials decided to strengthen the security at the checkposts set up along the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border.

During the meeting, the Collectors decided to cooperate with each other to curb criminal activities in the border areas. 

Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti suggested that the administrative machinery and enforcement agencies on both sides of the inter-State border should exchange information on a real-time basis to curb illegal transportation of liquor, money and other material meant for distribution among voters. 

Nalgonda Collector Dasari Hari Chandana said three checkposts had been set up along the Palnadu-Nalgoda border and seven more along the border between Nalgonda and Suryapet. She said officials from seven departments were guarding these checkposts round the clock, apart from CCTV surveillance.

So far, the police has seized cash , liquor and other material worth ₹4.5 crore in Nalgonda district, she said.

Suryapet Collector S. Venkata Rao said there was good coordination among these three districts during the Assembly elections in Telangana and the officials of these districts would work together for the general elections too.

Later, the Collectors, the SPs and other officials visited the Vadapalli checkpost and inspected the arrangements there.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / election

