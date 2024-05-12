GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Any ECI-recognised photo identity card is mandatory, says Kadapa Collector

SP Siddharth Kaushal visits sensitive villages in Mydukur, Proddatur and Jammalamadugu constituencies on Sunday

Updated - May 12, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 08:58 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal interacting with the residents of a sensitive village in Jammalamadugu constituency of Kadapa district on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal interacting with the residents of a sensitive village in Jammalamadugu constituency of Kadapa district on Sunday.

Kadapa Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) V. Vijayarama Raju appealed to the voters to carry any of the ECI-recognised photo identity cards, in the absence of their Voter IDs to cast their votes on polling day, May 13 (Monday). Aiming for a higher poll percentage compared to the last general elections, he urged the public to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

The election authorities also took exception to the misleading reports which showed heavy gales and downpours in Pulivendula that threw the arrangements at the distribution centres into disarray. The officials clarified that the staff on duty had already left the centre along with the EVMs by then.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal visited sensitive villages in Mydukur, Proddatur and Jammalamadugu constituencies on Sunday. During his visit to Nakkaladinne and Khadarpalli of Mydukur constituency, Kamanuru and Dorasanipalle villages of Proddatur constituency, Pedda Dandluru, Sugumanchipalli, Sirigepalli and Sunnapurallapalli of Jammalamadugu constituency, he explained the strict measures in place to keep trouble mongers at bay and urged the voters to confidently exercise their franchise.

