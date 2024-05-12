Any ECI-recognised photo identity card is mandatory, says Kadapa Collector

Kadapa Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) V. Vijayarama Raju appealed to the voters to carry any of the ECI-recognised photo identity cards, in the absence of their Voter IDs to cast their votes on polling day, May 13 (Monday). Aiming for a higher poll percentage compared to the last general elections, he urged the public to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

The election authorities also took exception to the misleading reports which showed heavy gales and downpours in Pulivendula that threw the arrangements at the distribution centres into disarray. The officials clarified that the staff on duty had already left the centre along with the EVMs by then.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal visited sensitive villages in Mydukur, Proddatur and Jammalamadugu constituencies on Sunday. During his visit to Nakkaladinne and Khadarpalli of Mydukur constituency, Kamanuru and Dorasanipalle villages of Proddatur constituency, Pedda Dandluru, Sugumanchipalli, Sirigepalli and Sunnapurallapalli of Jammalamadugu constituency, he explained the strict measures in place to keep trouble mongers at bay and urged the voters to confidently exercise their franchise.